BJP shared doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal supporting farm laws: Manish Sisodia

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday said his party would take legal action against the BJP for circulating a “doctored video” of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. In the video, shared by the official Twitter handle of Delhi BJP, Kejriwal can purportedly be heard praising the three farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for several months, the last two at Delhi’s borders. It was later deleted.

“Yesterday, BJP tweeted a video claiming CM Kejriwal has supported the three farm laws. This doctored video was created by selectively editing a long interview of Kejriwal’s and placing fake bytes in some places,” Sisodia said at a press conference. He also showed a clipping of the interview Kejriwal had given to a news channel on the farm laws, along with the video shared by BJP.

In the interview, Kejriwal had spoken about the laws, why the Centre claims they will help farmers and what the objections to the law are. In the video shared by BJP, he can only be heard talking about the benefits of the three laws.

In the tweet accompanying the video, Delhi BJP’s official handle had said: “CM Kejriwal listing the benefits of the farm laws passed by the Modi government. What happened now? This is CM Kejriwal’s dual nature.”

In December, the Delhi Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting the three laws. Kejriwal, and other ministers, have repeatedly spoken out against the laws.

BJP Delhi IT cell head Punit Agarwal did not comment on why the video was shared. He, however, said, “They are making an issue out of a 15-second clip but have no answer for why one of the laws was notified by them. These promises were also part of their manifesto in Punjab.”

Sisodia said it was pitiable that BJP was having to use Kejriwal’s fake video to “save farm laws”. “Despite having their government at the Centre and in many states, as well as having PM Modi as their leader, they have lost people’s trust.

Hence, they have to use Kejriwal’s fake video to save the farm laws… BJP knows Kejriwal is the only leader with credibility, hence, they have used his doctored interview… PM Modi has enumerated the benefits of farm laws on several occasions, but farmers have understood they are being cheated. When BJP couldn’t explain the farm laws to the farmers, it started branding them traitors and Khalistani. Then BJP conducted a sponsored protest at Red Fort and disrespected the national flag. Now, the public has understood BJP’s ill-intentions and does not believe in their conspiracies,” he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, meanwhile, hit out at AAP for blaming BJP for the Red Fort violence.

“It’s sad that the deputy CM has levelled allegations against BJP and raised questions on the credibility of the Centre without any basis, even as farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, have expressed willingness to talk to the PM.”