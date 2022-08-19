scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

‘BJP scared, revolution will continue’: AAP MLAs hit back after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

CBI raids Manish Sisodia: AAP MLAs from Delhi said the raid at the Delhi deputy CM’s residence was a response to the coverage of the Delhi government’s work on education in the front page of the New York Times in its international edition dated August 18.

AAP MLAs Durgesh Pathak (left) and Dilip Pandey were among the leaders who hit out against the raids. (File Photos)

CBI raids Manish Sisodia: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs hit back at the BJP on Friday after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in the morning, saying that it was an indication that the BJP was scared of the work being done by AAP.

“We welcome the CBI and we will cooperate with them. There have been raids in the past as well and they had not found anything. They will not find anything today either. But it is very unfortunate that there has been a CBI raid on the same day that the New York Times has a front page story on the good work done in Delhi’s schools under Sisodiaji,” Durgesh Pathak, AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar told The Indian Express. “There is only one purpose, Modiji is afraid of the Aam Aadmi Party and this is a way to try and suppress them. Modiji’s fight is not against corruption but against the party,” Pathak added.

Sisodia’s residence was raided  in connection with a case registered against him and several top excise officers in the national capital over alleged corruption in the rollout of the recently withdrawn liquor policy by the AAP government.

AAP MLAs from Delhi said the raids were a response to the coverage of the Delhi government’s work on education in the frontpage of the New York Times in its international edition dated August 18.

AAP MLA from Timarpur Dilip Pandey called the raids an “announcement of the BJP’s fear”.

“This is a clear announcement of the BJP’s fear. They want to stop the news of the success of the education revolution in Delhi but the revolution will keep on going, that will not stop,” he said. “If the BJP were serious about fighting corruption, why are there no raids conducted in Gujarat where there is news about drugs worth crores being found and of illegal liquor being sold?” Pandey asked.

The emphasis on “BJP’s fear” was echoed by AAP MLA from Sangam Vihar, Dinesh Mohaniya.

“Basically, the BJP is very scared of the work being done by the Aam Aadmi Party, especially in the field of education. They want to stop all these things. If people are educated, they will know how harmful the BJP’s politics is for the country. There will be no place for the BJP in the country. Their funda (fundamental principle) is to keep people uneducated. Sometimes ED, sometimes CBI, they want to derail the government,” Mohaniya said.

Party MLAs across constituencies toed a similar line on their social media handles as well.

“Today, the picture of Delhi education model and Manish Sisodia was printed in America’s largest newspaper NYT. Central government sent CBI to @msisodia ji’s house. In the past also CBI raids have been conducted in the house of health minister and education minister to stop the good education and health system, but nothing was found,” stated Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha from his Twitter handle.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 12:10:23 pm
