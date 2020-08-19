BJP says will go ahead with Ramlila this year, but a leaner version

The committees usually invite politicians to participate in the event. (PTI Photo)

The BJP’s Delhi unit and the RSS have decided to go ahead with Ramlila celebrations in the national capital this year, saying that they will take precautionary measures due to the Covid pandemic.

The decision was taken in a meeting at the Jhandewalan temple auditorium on Tuesday, attended by state president Adesh Gupta, Delhi head of RSS Kulbhushan Ahuja and members of prominent Ramlila committees.

Gupta said, “Many suggestions have been received regarding the staging of Ramlila… we felt it should be staged with fewer people in the audience, as was seen at the Independence Day event at Red Fort. It will be put up for a short time, and guidelines and precautionary measures in place due to Covid will be followed. It can also be broadcast online.”

“Staging of Ramlila should not stop; the Delhi BJP will engage in talks at the administrative or state level. I want to assure you all that Delhi BJP stands with all the Ramlila committees,” he said.

Several BJP leaders like media department in-charge Ashok Goel, former mayors Narender Chawla and Avtar Singh, district president Anil Sharma, councillor Ravi Kaptan, former councillor Rakesh Gulliya and former MLA Rajesh Gehlot organise Ramlilas in the capital every year.

Last year, Ramlila events across the capital were attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The committees usually invite politicians to participate in the event.

Over the years, BJP leaders including Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan and former MLA Vijay Jolly have played different characters.

