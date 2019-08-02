BJP says it’s timed with polls, Congress claims CM Kejriwal looted people

A “poll-stunt” and a “gimmick” is what the opposition in Delhi has called the AAP government’s decision to waive power bills of households consuming less than 200 units of power per month.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari called the move a poll stunt, but said he welcomed the move. “Kejriwal is announcing freebies in view of the assembly elections,” he said.

BJP’s Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said that Kejriwal had claimed that Delhi’s power discoms were looting people when AAP came to power in 2015.

“He is the man who had demanded an audit of discoms by CAG, charging them of looting people. Now, he is saying the discoms were bankrupt, which exposes him,” Gupta claimed.

The Congress, meanwhile, demanded that the fixed power charges raised in 2017 be returned to the people of Delhi.

Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf said the move was Kejriwal’s “gimmick” ahead of assembly polls: “One can learn to make big announcement concerning a small thing from Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi people were being looted for the past 16 months in the name of fixed charges.”

Senior AAP leader Atishi, meanwhile, hit out at BJP saying that Delhi has a chief minister who understands policy.

“If Manoj Tiwari ji is so opposed to free electricity, then he should give up free electricity given to him as an MP. I want to tell him that the AAP-led government is able to provide electricity at such a price because it has an honest and IIT-educated chief minister who understands policies,” she said.

AAP has claimed several times that power in Delhi is the cheapest out of all states.