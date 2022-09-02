scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Will stick to 5 questions on liquor policy: BJP’s Sambit Patra

Senior BJP leaders said they have been instructed not to respond to AAP’s accusations but focus on the debate regarding the liquor policy.

Sambit Patra, BJP, Congress, Hindutva, Hindu religion, Rahul gandhi, Salman Khurshid, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsSambit Patra (file photo)

BJP leader Sambit Patra said the party has decided to stick to five questions on the liquor policy to take on the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Kejriwal ji, please answer these five questions: Why was the commission’s recommendation kept in abeyance? How were many bottles sold, but less money came in? Why did you give contracts to a blacklisted company? Why did you increase the wholesaler’s commission from 2% to 12%? Why did you waive Rs 144 crore?” he said.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said (Deputy CM) Manish Sisodia will go to jail in two-three days and said their vote per cent (in Gujarat) will increase to six per cent from four per cent… then why are you creating drama, you should send him to jail as your vote percentage is increasing.”

“If there is any ‘Paltu Party’ in human history of 3,000-4,000 years, it is Arvind Kejriwal ji, your party. An honest party has become hardcore corrupt in a few weeks,” he alleged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...

Senior BJP leaders said they have been instructed not to respond to AAP’s accusations but focus on the debate regarding the liquor policy.

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma Wednesday said that AAP MLAs who claimed that his party was offering them money to switch sides should undergo a lie-detector test.

Verma said, “Our pain will not end till those offering money are put in jail. They are Delhi MLAs and we will help them find the people who have offered them money. Four of their MLAs were given a script. Sometimes they say a former MP offered them money, sometimes they say a former MLA offered them money. The Delhi Police should investigate the CCTV at their homes and their phones so that the truth comes out,” he said.

Advertisement

“There should also be lie-detector and narco tests. Because in a narco test, if you have forgotten, you can recall (what happened),” he said.

More from Delhi

Earlier, all seven BJP MPs of Delhi had written to Lt-Governor V K Saxena seeking an inquiry into the allegations by Kejriwal and Sisodia that 40 AAP MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to join the BJP.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 08:53:54 am
Next Story

Pawan Kalyan has a larger-than-life personality, is a gun freak: Bheemla Nayak director Saagar K Chandra decodes actor

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Days after Raipur flight, Soren approves chartered plane
Jharkhand

Days after Raipur flight, Soren approves chartered plane

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Premium
What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate
NCERT report

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement