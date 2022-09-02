Will stick to 5 questions on liquor policy: BJP’s Sambit Patra

BJP leader Sambit Patra said the party has decided to stick to five questions on the liquor policy to take on the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Kejriwal ji, please answer these five questions: Why was the commission’s recommendation kept in abeyance? How were many bottles sold, but less money came in? Why did you give contracts to a blacklisted company? Why did you increase the wholesaler’s commission from 2% to 12%? Why did you waive Rs 144 crore?” he said.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said (Deputy CM) Manish Sisodia will go to jail in two-three days and said their vote per cent (in Gujarat) will increase to six per cent from four per cent… then why are you creating drama, you should send him to jail as your vote percentage is increasing.”

“If there is any ‘Paltu Party’ in human history of 3,000-4,000 years, it is Arvind Kejriwal ji, your party. An honest party has become hardcore corrupt in a few weeks,” he alleged.

Senior BJP leaders said they have been instructed not to respond to AAP’s accusations but focus on the debate regarding the liquor policy.

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma Wednesday said that AAP MLAs who claimed that his party was offering them money to switch sides should undergo a lie-detector test.

Verma said, “Our pain will not end till those offering money are put in jail. They are Delhi MLAs and we will help them find the people who have offered them money. Four of their MLAs were given a script. Sometimes they say a former MP offered them money, sometimes they say a former MLA offered them money. The Delhi Police should investigate the CCTV at their homes and their phones so that the truth comes out,” he said.

“There should also be lie-detector and narco tests. Because in a narco test, if you have forgotten, you can recall (what happened),” he said.

Earlier, all seven BJP MPs of Delhi had written to Lt-Governor V K Saxena seeking an inquiry into the allegations by Kejriwal and Sisodia that 40 AAP MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to join the BJP.