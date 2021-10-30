BJP, SAD hit out at Jagdish Tytler’s appointment as permanent invitee to Delhi Congress committee

The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have hit out at the Congress’s decision to appoint Jagdish Tytler, a 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused, as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PCC president Navjot Sidhu clarify if they endorse the induction of Tytler.

In a statement, Chugh said, “Tytler has been named as one of the key Congress leaders in Delhi, but he… continues to be (among) the blue-eyed boys of the party in spite of the fact that their role in the riots against Sikhs has been always highlighted by many witnesses.”

SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Tytler’s appointment is akin to rubbing salt on the wounds of the Sikh community and asked AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to tell the people of the country why the Gandhi family has rewarded him.

Tytler refused to comment and only said, “Why don’t you wait for the final decision.”

A senior Congress leader, however, said the CBI court had filed a closure report and Tytler is barely active in politics. “He was chosen just as an advisor. One should read the judgments in this case rather than going by what the opposition says for electoral gains. The court has till now not convicted him; he is an accused… all these years, he has been treated as a convict due to which he already lost his political career.”

The CBI had filed closure reports in the case against Tytler in 2007, 2009 and 2014. But the Karkardooma court rejected the closure report in 2015 following a petition and asked the CBI to continue its probe.

Apart from Tytler, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi appointed 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Congress Executive Committee including JP Agarwal, Ajay Maken, Kapil Sibal, Janardan Dwivedi, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Subhash Chopra.