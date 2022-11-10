BJP releases ‘Vachan Patra’ for MCD polls, promises ‘jahan jhuggi wahan makan’

The BJP Thursday released a ‘Vachan Patra’ or promise letter saying the party will provide houses for all those who are living in slums in Delhi, which is one of its main pitches in the upcoming MCD polls.

Releasing the Vachan Patra, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and party MP Manoj Tiwari said it is the party’s priority to provide houses and clean water to the people of Delhi. “We will give water from taps to every house. We will give houses to every slum dweller,” said Tiwari.

The two-page ‘Vachan Patra’ which has the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda and Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta, said, “Jahan jhuggi wahan makan”. It also has a ‘Scheme Registration Form’ attached, asking for people’s details like their Aadhaar number, name, and father’s name among others.

Last week, BJP Delhi took slum dwellers from different parts of the city on a tour of the 3024 economically weaker section flats in the Kalkaji area which were recently handed over to the allottees by Modi. Keys to the flats built to rehabilitate slum dwellers under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ Project were handed over to the allottees under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’ scheme. “We are taking people from slum clusters of the city for them to see how the Modi government is bringing changes to their lives through its welfare schemes,” said Delhi BJP vice-president Sunil Yadav.

Gupta said as soon as the party once again wins the MCD polls, it will immediately provide flats to all the slum dwellers of Delhi under the scheme. He added there are more than 600 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters in Delhi and work is going on to provide good apartments in some of them while the rest of the clusters have people living in them. “We assure you that we will provide you with the same facility as soon as we come back to power in the corporation.”

Elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.