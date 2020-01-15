BJP raises issues to trigger anxiety, hide failures: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

The BJP raises issues that trigger “anxiety” among people before every election to conceal its failures, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday, attacking the Centre over the nearly six-year high in retail inflation on account of rising vegetable and food prices.

Sisodia also sought to corner the BJP over remarks made by its leaders that the AAP government’s subsidy schemes in areas of power and water will be streamlined. He requested people to keep in mind that every vote for the BJP will be against the policy of subsidies. “The government must come up with policies to make life easier for people. But before every polls, they bring to the fore issues that trigger anxiety. They should rather debate education, price rise. They should take steps to boost demand,” Sisodia told reporters.

According to figures released by the NSO Monday, retail inflation rose to a five-and-a-half-year high of 7.35% in December 2019. A report by the SBI said there is likely to be 15 lakh less fresh jobs in 2020.

“The figures are worrying not just from the perspective of economic slowdown or unemployment, but because it has become difficult for the common man to sustain even basic household expenses. This is BJP’s gift to people in the last six years,” said Sisodia.

He said the Delhi government’s policies of subsidising electricity, public transport, school fees and health services are making lives easier for people. Slamming BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who on Monday had said the party will levy a token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply to poor people if voted to power, Sisodia said: “Why does the BJP have a problem with the Kejriwal government’s free welfare schemes? Every vote that goes to BJP will be a vote towards making necessities expensive.”

Last week, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the BJP was ready to provide five times the subsidy as compared to AAP if voted into power.

