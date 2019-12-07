Follow Us:
BJP Purvanchal wing spars with AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Reacting to the protest, Singh said BJP must stop the “drama” and explain why it was trying to target people from UP and Bihar. 

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 7, 2019 2:02:19 am
aam aadmi party, aap sanjay singh, rajya sabha mp, bjp purvanchal wing, delhi news, indian express AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

BJP’s Purvanchal Morcha activists staged a demonstration near AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s North Avenue residence Friday over his comments on the NRC issue, following which his mother filed a complaint with police.

BJP morcha president Manish Singh said he filed a complaint against Singh for creating a “law and order” situation by issuing “irresponsible statements on the NRC issue.

Reacting to the protest, Singh said BJP must stop the “drama” and explain why it was trying to target people from UP and Bihar.

