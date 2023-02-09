‘Kejriwal, Sisodia set up separate dept to snoop on political leaders’: BJP stages protest

The BJP Thursday marched to the Delhi Secretariat demanding Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s resignation over allegations of presiding over “large-scale snooping” through the feedback unit (FBU).

Hitting back, Sisodia said in a tweet: “The BJP has brought a new allegation against me that I have been spying on them since 2015. Such big people, whose existence is dependent on getting CBI, ED and Pegasus to conspire against opposition leaders, if even such big people are afraid of me, then it seems that we have become equal to Modi.”

बीजेपी वाले मेरे ख़िलाफ़ नया आरोप लाए हैं कि मैं 2015 से इनकी जासूसी करवा रहा हूँ. इतने बड़े-बड़े लोग, जिनका अस्तित्व ही CBI, ED पैगासस से विपक्षी नेताओं के ख़िलाफ़ साज़िश कराने पर टिका है,अगर इतने बड़े लोग भी मुझसे डर रहे हैं तो लगता है कि अपन भी मोदी के बराबर हो गये हैं यार.. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 9, 2023

On Wednesday, L-G VK Saxena had approved the CBI’s request to file a case against Sisodia over allegations that the AAP government, after coming to power in 2015, created the unit under the vigilance department to “collect political intelligence”.

The march started from Shahidi Park near ITO and could only reach the crossing when it was stopped by police. Party cadre then sat on the road and staged a chakka jam, raising slogans demanding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia be arrested.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva was among other leaders to be placed under preventive custody before being released. “CM Kejriwal does not tolerate any kind of opposition, be it from political opponents, administrative officials or even judiciary comments on his government. Kejriwal believes in suppressing and maligning opponents,” he alleged.

“The FBU is the biggest proof of dictatorial misuse of absolute majority by Kejriwal in 2015. Today when the preliminary CBI report… is out and FIR is likely to be lodged against Sisodia, it is time for Kejriwal to accept the responsibility of this espionage case and resign,” Sachdeva added.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri likened the case to the government of then Prime Minister Chandrashekhar which was accused of spying on Rajiv Gandhi’s family leading to its fall. “Kejriwal and Sisodia set up a separate department to snoop on Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, MPs and MLAs and are not ready to resign after exposure. Kejriwal and Sisodia’s place is not in Delhi Secretariat but in Tihar Jail,” Bidhuri alleged.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor termed Sisodia’s tweet, in response to the allegations, “shocking”. “It is shocking that despite being named in the liquor scam, classroom and now spying case, the Deputy CM appears to have no repentance, in fact he seems to be looking for fame in infamy. The people of Delhi are watching everything,” Kapoor said.