BJP playing bulldozer politics, entire Delhi will collapse in this way: AAP’s Sisodia

In the wake of the anti-encroachment demolitions, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of playing “bulldozer politics” and demanded notices be issued also to councillors who allegedly allowed illegal constructions in Delhi in the first place.

“Notices have been sent to 1,750 unauthorised, non-regular colonies where more than 50 lakh people live. This is the politics of the bulldozer. The party wants to render such people homeless. Apart from these, 860 colonies of JJ Clusters where 10 lakh people live have also been sent notices….In this way, entire Delhi will collapse,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference on Thursday.

The AAP leader alleged that the councillors, engineers and several other officials had earned money through corruption during the BJP’s 17-year tenure in the capital’s municipal corporations.

“I urge the party to not carry out tucchi (cheap) politics. If you want to do something, fix accountability of those parshads (councillors), engineers and mayors in whose tenures these constructions took place,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia said people who had built an extra balcony or room in their Delhi Development Authority flats were also issued notices. As many as three lakh people have received such notices in the past two years, he said. “We are trying to give people homes and the BJP is running them over with bulldozers,” he alleged.

The AAP attack on the BJP comes weeks after an anti-encroachment drive was carried out at Jahangirpuri following communal clashes. Several other such drives are scheduled in many areas.