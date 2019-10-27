BJP plans to take on AAP with new civic projects

To counter the AAP government’s recent blitz of announcing and inaugurating new projects and rolling out fresh sops, the BJP is looking at the three civic bodies to showcase their own work more proactively.

Advertising

All three civic bodies are ruled by the BJP and party leaders have inaugurated or announced a slew of new projects in the past two weeks — new classrooms in MCD schools; bonus to sanitation staff; and allocating money for ghats ahead of Chhath puja.

Last week, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari inaugurated a trommelling machine at Bhalswa landfill, and classrooms and a badminton hall at a school in Karawal Nagar.

Forty tankers, six jetting machines, two super suckers , four mounted machines and six mechanical sweepers meant to tackle pollution were flagged by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and Tiwari. “The BJP is committed to preventing pollution in Delhi and I appreciate this step by the EDMC. It is the duty of all parties to think about humanity, rising above politics.”

Advertising

Civic body leaders said in the coming months, several projects — like the Krishna Nagar parking lot under the EDMC and four-five multi-level parkings of SDMC — are to be inaugurated. According to a leader, the party has asked senior leaders to attend such events to send out a message ahead of the Assembly polls, scheduled for February.

Sources said all three MCDs will also allocate a big chunk of funds for Chhath Puja and sprucing up ghats. “With Purvanchalis forming one-third of the city’s population, it is an occasion to woo them,” said a leader.