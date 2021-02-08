BJP plans outreach to break down the Budget for masses

The Central BJP has asked the Delhi leadership to break down the Annual Budget by selecting topics from it and discussing them at press conferences, meetings and outreach programmes with workers and people in their constituencies.

“All seven MPs of Delhi, ministers Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur will hold press briefings on different chapters of the Budget,” said Naveen Kumar, head of the Delhi BJP’s media department.

State general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said all 280 mandal heads of the party will hold executive meetings to apprise people of the features of the Budget, and also pass a resolution thanking the Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

On Sunday, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal commenced the Budget discussion. Holding a press conference at the party office, he said, “We faced an extraordinary crisis but under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, there has been effort to ensure the economy is moving fast towards development… this Budget is focused on creating new jobs, promoting entrepreneurship. The world of startups has been given more speed. There is greater focus on infrastructure such as roads, highways, ports, inland waterways, water, gas.”

“Till the time basic facilities do not reach every person, no country can benefit. This Budget has laid the foundation of a new India… even the Opposition could not criticise it properly. All they came up with was the usual criticism of it being anti-poor…,” he said.

Meetings were also held by the 14 district executive committees on Saturday.

At the meeting in Shahdara district, national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam said the budget is unique as it takes care of all sections of society despite the country going through a critical time on account of the pandemic.

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel, while addressing workers, said: “The Budget has the provision to ensure that MSP is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities.”