BJP plan: Zero in on scheme beneficiaries, head to their homes

The Delhi BJP leadership is procuring data of beneficiaries of schemes launched by the Centre over the last five years, following which cadres will visit their homes and ask them to vote for the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Party workers and leaders visiting homes have also been asked to make a two-minute video of beneficiaries or party supporters and upload it on Twitter and Facebook with hashtag #MainModiHoon.

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari told The Indian Express that he will write to the ministries or departments concerned to make data of Delhi’s beneficiaries available to different morchas, who will then be assigned the task to visit homes. To this end, the Delhi BJP youth wing said it has already arranged data of beneficiaries of ‘Skill India’, a campaign launched by the Prime Minister on July 15, 2015 to impart skills training to the youth.

“We have got data of over 2 lakh people who benefited from Skill India, and we will try to contact every beneficiary and appeal to them to vote for BJP in the coming elections,” BJP youth wing president Sunil Yadav said.

He said the youth wing is also in talks to get a list of beneficiaries under the Mudra Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

Another senior BJP leader said that in cases where data is not made available, the party will go home to home to see who has benefited.

For instance, women wing members have already gathered data of beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana by going to several houses.

Mahila Morcha president Poonam Parashar Jha said they took data from gas agencies and by holding camps in different wards, as well as visiting over 10,000 houses.

Tiwari said that once the data is available, it will be distributed to different morchas like the Purvanchali Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Youth Wing and Anusuchit Jati (Scheduled Caste) Morcha, following which their members will fan out. BJP general secretaries Ravinder Gupta and Kuljeet Chahal have already been tweeting videos of school children, senior citizens at parks, street vendors, etc with a short message on why they support Narendra Modi. “We made a short video with the hashtag #MainModiHoon, meant to imply that anyone who does his work honestly is Modi — no matter what field or age,” said Gupta.