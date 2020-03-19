BJP on lookout for next Delhi unit chief

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File)

The BJP has begun the process to choose its next state president, for which it sought opinions from MPs, MLAs, morcha heads and other office-bearers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Current BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had offered to resign after the party won just eight out of the 70 seats in the recent Assembly polls. He was, however, asked to continue till the next chief is appointed.

Party sources said meetings were chaired by BJP national general secretary P Murlidhar Rao and its women’s wing chief Vijaya Rahatkar with several leaders, during which they were asked to suggest names for the top job.

The names suggested include that of senior leaders such as Anil Jain, Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, and Maheish Girri. A senior BJP leader said most MPs, except for Harsh Vardhan, have shown an interest in the post, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi, Vijay Goel, Ramesh Bidhuri and Tiwari.

Rao and Rahatkar will submit the opinion of state leaders to the central leadership, which will announce a new chief by next week.

A BJP MP said he was called to Deendayal Research Institute at Jhandewalan Wednesday and asked to suggest a name. “I told them to elect someone who has the potential to deliver 36 seats in the next assembly polls,” he said.

Sources said most leaders asked the central office-bearers to not experiment further in Delhi and give the local community an opportunity. Tiwari, who was appointed to the post in November 2016, saw quick success. Under him, the party won the 2017 MCD polls, overcoming the massive anti-incumbency of two terms to leave the Congress and AAP behind. Some party members have suggested that Tiwari should be given a chance until the upcoming civic body polls.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.