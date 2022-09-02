scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

6 BJP office bearers face action for ‘anti-party activities’ during Rajinder Nagar bypoll

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the action has been taken as their participation was not up to the mark. A senior BJP leader said this was to send a strong message to those who indulge in “anti-party activities” or do not participate in elections with an intent to sabotage the chances of the party candidate.

Vote counting at Rajinder Nagar Constituency in New Delhi on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/File)

The BJP has removed six office bearers, including three mandal presidents, from their posts for “anti-party activities” during the Rajinder Nagar bypoll held in June.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the action has been taken as their participation was not up to the mark. A senior BJP leader said this was to send a strong message to those who indulge in “anti-party activities” or do not participate in elections with an intent to sabotage the chances of the party candidate.

AAP’s Durgesh Pathak had won the bypoll, defeating BJP’s Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of 11,468 votes. AAP managed to secure 55.78% of the votes.

Disciplinary committee head Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal said the six were removed from the posts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new worldPremium
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world
Pandora Papers probe: Most foreign jurisdictions respond to FIU queriesPremium
Pandora Papers probe: Most foreign jurisdictions respond to FIU queries

Some of the leaders who faced action were also ticket aspirants. Purvanchal morcha state vice-president Sonia Sinha, who was a ticket aspirant and among those removed from her post, said, “I worked very hard for the party, maybe they would not have noticed it, but my intent has never been wrong. My whole family has an RSS background… we cannot even think of doing anything against the party.”

A senior BJP leader said, “For a long time, we had been seeing that the moment a candidate is declared on a seat, those aspiring for it get into sabotage mode. The party has decided to end this problem and action has been taken. The central leadership also wanted the matter to be investigated and an example set. Names of some seniors have also surfaced, and they might face action in coming times.”

He said that during the inquiry, it was found that if all party leaders would have actively campaigned, the election results would have been different or at least the vote margin would have been less as there was anti-incumbency against AAP in the constituency due to water shortage.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

“The voting percentage was low even in areas where some of these leaders lived, which means they did not actively take part in bringing out our voters from their homes. Voter turnout was high in areas where AAP was strong,” he said.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 07:22:40 am
Next Story

The importance of September 2, Tibetan Democracy Day, for Tibetans in exile around the world

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Coming today: Vikrant the Courageous
Explained

Coming today: Vikrant the Courageous

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatris: The usual and not-so-unusual suspects

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatris: The usual and not-so-unusual suspects

Behind AAP claims on L-G: Vigilance report, witness statements

Behind AAP claims on L-G: Vigilance report, witness statements

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Premium
What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate
NCERT report

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate

The 'abnormal' La Ninã conditions are impacting India's monsoon

The 'abnormal' La Ninã conditions are impacting India's monsoon

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement