3 Delhi BJP MPs attend Sajjan Kumar condolence meeting, pulled up by Nitin Nabin

According to party sources, alarm bells began ringing after the three turned up at the condolence meeting following Sajjan's death on August 20 (File Photo)

Three BJP MPs from Delhi were reprimanded by the party national president Nitin Nabin for attending Saturday’s condolence meeting organised for late Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

All three — South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia and West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat — represent Parliamentary constituencies with a sizeable populations from the Jat community settled across both rural and semi urban villages cross-crossing the city’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

According to party sources, alarm bells began ringing after the three turned up at the condolence meeting following Sajjan’s death on August 20. In addition to the BJP’s top brass in the Capital, insiders said, several senior leaders based in Punjab also received complaints regarding the development.