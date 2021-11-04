BJP MP writes to CM: Delhi University teachers not paid in months

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and BJP MP Rakesh Sinha Wednesday said employees of 12 DU Colleges that are 100% funded by the Delhi government will have a ‘Black Diwali’ as their salaries have not been paid for several months.

Sinha has written to CM Arvind Kejriwal saying he will be sitting on a “symbolic hunger strike”. “On an auspicious occasion like Deepawali with a heavy heart I write this letter to you, that under your governance, the teachers, non-teaching staff and the contractual staff at the 12 Delhi administration funded DU Colleges have to live with ‘Black Deepawali’,” wrote Sinha.



“They are unable to pay for house rentals, school and college fees, medical expenses when their salaries have not been paid for the last five months. Gloom is looming large over their homes when you are planning to celebrate with fanfare,” he wrote.