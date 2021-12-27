BJP MP wants Children’s Day shifted to December 26

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma has demanded that December 26, the day Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons were martyred, be observed as Children’s Day, instead of November 14.

“The rightful owner of Children’s Day is the four Sahibzade of Guru Gobind Singh ji who sacrificed his life at a young age to protect the religion. Tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh ji on their sacrifice day (sic),” Verma tweeted.

He said that he had raised the issue earlier too, and would once again write to the Prime Minister’s office in this regard.

The development comes against the backdrop of the Punjab assembly polls.

On November 14, the birth anniversary of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru being observed as Children’s Day, he said: “That way we all love children. But we know that it was all done so that politics in the name of one family could be run as long as possible.”

Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons — Sahibzada Ajit Singh (18), Sahibzada Jujhar Singh (14), Sahibzada Zorawar Singh (9) and Sahibzada Fateh Singh (7) — were martyred during Aurangzeb’s reign.

Verma had made a similar demand in 2018 when he had said: “November 14 can be attributed as ‘Uncle Day’ or ‘Chacha Diwas’ instead of Children’s Day as Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly known as Chacha Nehru.”

“I don’t find anyone better than the four children of Guru Gobind Singh, the ‘Chaar Sahibzaade’ who martyred themselves, so why don’t we celebrate their martyrdom day as Children’s Day,” Verma said.

In 2019, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had made a similar demand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.