Kurukshetra MP’s car allegedly attacked in Palwal, 1 apprehended

A case has been registered against unknown persons in Palwal, and one man has been apprehended, after the vehicle of Kurukshetra MP, Rajkumar Saini, was allegedly attacked by a mob of “30 to 40 people” last evening.

“We have apprehended one person who we believe was present at the time and was a part of the mob. We are questioning him. We have also procured details of some of the other vehicles that were at the spot, and are trying to identify their owners,” said Waseem Akram, Superintendent of Police (SP), Palwal.

According to police, the incident occurred near Roopraka village in Palwal, around 5 pm on Wednesday evening, while Saini, was on his way to Hathin.

“A group of 30 to 40 people stopped his vehicle, shouting slogans of zindabad zindabad, but when the driver tried to move the car from there, they started beating at the windows and banging at the doors,” said the SP.

“A pilot vehicle was accompanying his car, and there were police personnel present at the spot who managed to intervene and get the vehicle out of there. Although no persons were injured in the incident, the car did sustain some damage,” he said.

An FIR was registered regarding the matter at the Bahin police station on Wednesday night, under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50 rupees), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“As of now, it is unclear whether the person we have apprehended has any sort of political affiliation, but we are looking into the matter,” said SP Akram.

“The village where the incident occurred is a Meo dominated one, but it seems that the members of the mob, although locals, are not residents of that village, and actually come from other villages nearby,” he said.

This, however, is not the first time that the BJP MP has been attacked. In October 2016, a handful of men had thrown ink on him in Kurukshetra as he emerged from a dharamshala where he had addressed a gathering. While four of the men were apprehended at the spot itself by his supporters, the fifth had also been arrested soon after.

