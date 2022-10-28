‘Tere sar pe daal doon?’: BJP MP Parvesh Verma yells at Jal Board official at Yamuna ghat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit out at West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma after a video emerged of him speaking sternly with an official of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) who is in charge of spraying a “defoamer” in the river ahead of Chhath Puja.

In the video that was shared by DJB Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj on Twitter, Verma is seeing pointing to a set of barrels near the Yamuna and talking to an official. “After eight years, you have remembered now that it is approved? Yahan logon ko maar rahe ho tum, aath saal mein tum isko saaf nahin kar paaye. You take a dip in it now,” Verma is heard telling the official.

The official asks Verma why he is getting angry. “Aapko kaise lag raha hain ki log mar rahe hain isse? (Why do you think people will die of this?) It is a chemical that is approved by the US FDA. The NMCG (National Mission for Clean Ganga) has also approved it,” he explains.

In response to this, Verma says: “Tere sar pe daal doon yeh chemical? Tum yahan pe chemical daal do paani mein aur yahan pe log lagayenge dubki, yeh main tere sar par daal doon? (You will spray the chemical in the water here and people will come to take a dip in the water. I’ll pour this over your head?) Sharam nahin aati tumhein? (Are you not ashamed?).”

The official is also seen trying to show Verma the minutes of an NMCG meeting to indicate that it is approved, and says that Verma can complain if he wishes to. He also points out that the area is not designated (for the puja).

“Kar raha hain bakwaas yahan pe. Yahan pe dubki laga. Yahan pe log aayenge dubki lagane, tu laga ke dikha pehle. Tumhe sala 8 saal mein dhyaan nahi aaya, kal yahan pe log manayenge chhath toh tum yahan pe kar rahe ho kaam…besharam, ghatiya aadmi. (You are talking rubbish here. People will come to take a dip in the water tomorrow, you take a dip first. You didn’t think of this in eight years, now when people are coming to mark chhath you are working here…shameless person)”, Verma responds.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Bharadwaj said: “The Delhi government is preparing for Chhath puja and BJP politicians are stopping the work, they are misbehaving. The BJP wants that our Purvanchali brothers are troubled and that the festival is spoilt.”

The official in the video is Sanjay Sharma, Director, Treatment and Quality Control, DJB. The incident was in the afternoon at the Okhla barrage, Sharma said, near the area where the DJB is spraying a “defoamer” in the water to get rid of the foam that has been floating in the river. “He came there. I was showing him the NMCG minutes, but he was not listening to me. It (the chemical being sprayed) is not poisonous,” he said. Sharma is in-charge of the spraying of the defoamer which is expected to act on the foam. Spraying began earlier this week.

Bharadwaj also shared another video of what he said were people in the area talking to Verma. “The Purvanchali people have spoken out and driven the BJP netas away. Our Purvanchali brothers have said that the BJP doesn’t do anything itself and is now intimidating Delhi government officials,” Bharadwaj tweeted.

Durga Prasad Dubey, the person in who is seen talking to Verma in the video, said, he was part of an NGO called the YSS Foundation (Yuva Social Samithi). “Politicians should speak properly. There were officials there and the neta was being disrespectful towards them. What sort of language was that,” he said.

“Every Sunday, we (volunteers from the foundation) come to clean the Yamuna. Our clean up has been happening here for three days now. These people (the politicians) never come here, they are coming for the first time,” Dubey said.