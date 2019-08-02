Toggle Menu
BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh’s mosque claims false: Minorities body

A fact-finding committee was formed by the Delhi Minorities Commission on June 24, after Singh wrote to the Lieutenant Governor about alleged “mushrooming of mosques on government land”.

Singh had claimed that 54 mosques in the capital were illegal but the Commission found that not a single one had been constructed on government land illegally. (Representative image)

The Delhi Minorities Commission has said that it undertook a one-month investigation to look into BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh’s claim that 54 mosques in the capital were illegal, and found that not a single one had been constructed on government land illegally.

“There is sufficient ground to initiate legal proceedings against MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for making false claims and spreading rumours to target a particular community. We may even file an FIR against him,” Owais Sultan Khan, the DMC chairperson, said.

In a letter to the L-G, Singh had written: “I would like to apprise you regarding a peculiar type of trend… prevailing in whole Delhi, of mushrooming of mosques on government land, roads and secluded places”.

However, Khan denied the claim, saying: “A 400-year-old mosque in Najafgarh has come under this list. The committee visited 58 masjids, 3 madrasas, 3 mazaars, 3 graveyards and one Immabada, including all those on Singh’s list….”

Apart from photos, addresses and ownership details of places in the list, the DMC report also comprises photos of a number of temples that were allegedly constructed illegally. “We do not want to release a list as they have done. But there were some obvious sightings,” said Khan.

When contacted, Singh said: “The Minority Commission is not a government body and has merely taken suo motu cognizance of the issue. Even though most of its members are AAP members, they do not have any right to investigate ownership of government land…”

