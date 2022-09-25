scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari moves Supreme Court against firecracker ban in Delhi during Diwali

The Delhi government imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers, including green crackers, till January 1, 2023.

Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visited Kirari on Wednesday.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has moved the Supreme Court against the ban on firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali. The court will hear the matter on October 10.

Delhi has put a blanket ban on the sale, purchase and usage of firecrackers during festive seasons of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and others. There is a presumption that other states may also ban it like last year. Due to the decisions, Hindus were targeted on the eve of Deepawali and were arrested. Indians, in general, were targeted on their festivals,” said Tiwari in a press statement.

Once again (Delhi CM) Kejriwal put an arbitrary blanket ban just like Aurangzeb, in 2022. Traders will be at a heavy loss as it will hamper their livelihood after the Covid-19 setback,” said Tiwari.

The Delhi government imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers, including green crackers, till January 1, 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

“Emission from firecrackers seems to be an important contributing factor in worsening Delhi’s pollution in the winter. In view of such a situation, a complete ban is being imposed on the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers so that people’s lives can be saved,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai had earlier said.

More from Delhi

He had said there would also be a ban on online sales and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. The minister said last year many incidents of people bursting crackers were reported in Delhi as those were easily available online.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 10:31:20 am
Next Story

Women’s soccer hits club record attendance in South America

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement