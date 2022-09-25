BJP MP Manoj Tiwari moves Supreme Court against firecracker ban in Delhi during Diwali

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has moved the Supreme Court against the ban on firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali. The court will hear the matter on October 10.

Delhi has put a blanket ban on the sale, purchase and usage of firecrackers during festive seasons of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and others. There is a presumption that other states may also ban it like last year. Due to the decisions, Hindus were targeted on the eve of Deepawali and were arrested. Indians, in general, were targeted on their festivals,” said Tiwari in a press statement.

Once again (Delhi CM) Kejriwal put an arbitrary blanket ban just like Aurangzeb, in 2022. Traders will be at a heavy loss as it will hamper their livelihood after the Covid-19 setback,” said Tiwari.

The Delhi government imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers, including green crackers, till January 1, 2023.

“Emission from firecrackers seems to be an important contributing factor in worsening Delhi’s pollution in the winter. In view of such a situation, a complete ban is being imposed on the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers so that people’s lives can be saved,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai had earlier said.

He had said there would also be a ban on online sales and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. The minister said last year many incidents of people bursting crackers were reported in Delhi as those were easily available online.