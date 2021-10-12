scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari injured during protest against ban on Chhath celebrations, hospitalised

BJP leader Rahul Trivedi said that Tiwari received injuries during the protest due to water canon force and has been rushed to the Safdarjung hospital.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 12, 2021 3:14:37 pm
Manoj Tiwari injured his ear during the protest, according to BJP leaders. (Express photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari was hospitalised Tuesday after sustaining injuries at a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence over the ban on Chhath celebrations in the national capital.

BJP leader Rahul Trivedi said that Tiwari received injuries during the protest due to water canon force and has been rushed to the Safdarjung hospital. The BJP MP is said to have sustained injuries on his ear.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has been hospitalised at Safdarjung Hospital. (Express Photo)

The BJP has been protesting against the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s order prohibiting Chhath celebrations at public places and river banks in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. In an order dated September 30, the DDMA had also banned fairs and food stalls during festivals.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Politics over Chhath puja intensifies in Delhi: Tiwari to hold rath yatras in Purvanchal-dominated areas for feedback on holding festival

However, the Delhi BJP hit back, stating that it would celebrate the Chhath puja (at ghats) and the three corporations (MCDs), all ruled by the party, would make arrangements for it.

Click here for more

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta, while addressing a press conference with Tiwari at the party’s Pant Marg office on Monday, said that the celebrations would follow Covid-19 protocols. Tiwari said, “Delhi government has allowed swimming pools to open but banned Chhat puja. People holding Chhath fast only get knee-deep inside water during the festival and Covid guidelines also say that the disease spreads through mouth and nose, not knee.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 12: Latest News

Advertisement