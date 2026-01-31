BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lodges FIR against ‘fake Facebook account’ in his name with blue-tick verification

MP Manoj Tiwari requested the Delhi Police to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and ensure strict action against those involved. (File photo)

The Delhi Police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) Thursday after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari filed a complaint over a fake social media account allegedly operating in his name, officers said Saturday. A probe is underway.

As per the FIR registered at the Cyber Police Station in New Delhi district, a fake Facebook account titled ‘Manoj Tiwari BJP’, which uses the former Delhi BJP chief’s photograph, has been active for some time. The MP from Northeast Delhi filed the complaint against the ‘verified’ account on January 22.

“This account ID has no connection whatsoever with me, nor was it created with my consent or authorization. The account is being fraudulently operated by unknown person(s) through the unauthorized and improper use of my name, photographs, and videos,” Tiwari stated in the FIR.