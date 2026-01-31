BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lodges FIR against ‘fake Facebook account’ in his name with blue-tick verification

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) Thursday after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari filed a complaint over a fake social media account allegedly operating in his name, officers said Saturday. A probe is underway.
As per the FIR registered at the Cyber Police Station in New Delhi district, a fake Facebook account titled ‘Manoj Tiwari BJP’, which uses the former Delhi BJP chief’s photograph, has been active for some time. The MP from Northeast Delhi filed the complaint against the ‘verified’ account on January 22.
“This account ID has no connection whatsoever with me, nor was it created with my consent or authorization. The account is being fraudulently operated by unknown person(s) through the unauthorized and improper use of my name, photographs, and videos,” Tiwari stated in the FIR.
“Through this fake Facebook ID, my name, position, and public image are being misused on social media and in society at large by circulating misleading and false messages, which is extremely serious, objectionable, and a matter of grave concern,” he added. The FIR was lodged under Section 66C of the IT Act and Section 356(3) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Sharing a copy of the complaint on X, Tiwari posted that the Facebook account carried a blue-tick verification. He also shared a screenshot of the account, which features his photographs with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The MP requested the police to conduct a detailed and immediate investigation into the matter, take appropriate steps to have the account deactivated, and ensure strict legal action against those involved under the applicable provisions of law.
A singer-actor in the Bhojpuri film industry, Manoj Tiwari hails from Kaimur in Bihar. He joined the Samajwadi Party in 2009 before switching to the BJP in 2014. From 2016 to 2020, he served as the chief of the Delhi unit of the BJP.
