BJP MP gives list of ‘mosques built on govt land’ to L-G

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh met L-G Anil Baijal Thursday to submit a list of over 50 mosques, graveyards and madrasas, which he alleged were built illegally on government land, and demanded that a survey be conducted to know their status. The list includes 49 mosques across Narela, Bawana and Rohini, three mausoleums, a madrasa and a graveyard.

Last month, Singh had written to the L-G, claiming that there has been “mushrooming of mosques” on government land in the capital, and a committee should be formed to stop this “menace”.

In the memorandum to the L-G, Singh claimed that he had conducted a survey which showed that land belonging to DUSIB, gram sabha, flood department, DDA and MCD has been “encroached upon by mosques and graveyards”.

Singh demanded that district magistrates of the areas be directed to file a status report on this within two months. “The L-G has given his assurance that officials will be asked to give a report on how encroachment took place, and the action that has to be taken to get the land back,” he claimed.

On why his list doesn’t mention other religious structures, Singh said, “How can I mention these if I have not come across any such thing? If people find them, they can send details via social media.”

After Singh wrote to the L-G, the Delhi Minorities Commission had set up a fact-finding committee to probe his claim. DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said, “The Commission doesn’t support illegal occupation of government land but the way this issue has been raised seeks to build an atmosphere against a certain community.”

A South Corporation official told The Indian Express, “People first build a religious structure and then build houses nearby but it’s not just people of one religion who do this… These structures are easy to demolish if spotted while construction is on. Once prayers start, there are law and order issues.”

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “In Delhi, police and land come directly under the Centre. Singh has been sleeping for the past five years and his own government did not act against encroachers.” The L-G office did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.