BJP MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar accused of cheating real estate company; FIR filed

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Bhartiya Janta Party MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar for allegedly cheating a real estate company of Rs 65 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said a metropolitan magistrate ordered the police to lodge an FIR against Tanwar last week in a property dispute case. He will be questioned soon.

In an FIR registered on August 23, Tanwar has been accused of cheating and criminal breach of trust by the complainant, who is a director at Brahma City Pvt Ltd.

The complainant said in the FIR that they were looking for land in Gurgaon to build townships and met Tanwar in 2008-09.

“The accused (Tanwar) elaborated about his credentials and claimed that he and his companies/associates have a large chunk of land in the said region, and further said that he can also arrange and negotiate with farmers of the said region for collaboration and development of lands. Kanwar Singh Tanwar offered to aggregate and transfer rights of all 105 acres of land at Rs 3.30 crore per acre in favour of Brahma,” reads the FIR.

As per the agreement, the complainant paid almost Rs 84 crores to Tanwar and his company for the said land. However, the company never received rights to Tanwar’s 65 acres of land and this led to disputes.

In 2010, the Directorate, Town and County Planning officials from Haryana issued a license to the complainant for the construction of townships. The complainant mentioned in the FIR that they also signed an MoU with another company for this project in 2012. Near the same time, Tanwar allegedly approached the complainant again and asked for Rs 15 crores for rights of 54 acres of land.

“ The accused again failed to arrange the transfer of all rights of 54 acres of land, as such (the other company) walked out of the arrangement” reads the FIR.

In total, the company paid more than Rs 210 crores to Tanwar, farmers and Tanwar’s associates for the land deal but he caused the company “wrongful loss”.

Later, Tanwar transferred rights of 48 acres of land (42 acres through another company and 6 acres of his own land) which amounts to Rs 158 crores. He hasn’t refunded the remaining amount.

“The accused is liable to refund a total sum of Rs 51 crores to Brahma City Pvt Ltd. The accused is also liable to pay the interest amount of Rs 14 crores…,” reads the FIR.