BJP MP Hans Raj Hans discharged in fake election affidavit case

A Delhi court Wednesday discharged BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, who was accused of filing a false election affidavit in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

As per court documents, a complaint was filed against Hans by one Rajesh Lilothia, who accused him of “deliberately furnishing wrong information in his affidavit and concealing material information pertaining to his assets and liabilities and also of his spouse”.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh passed the order observing that “no prima facie case is made out” and accordingly “proceedings against him are stopped and he is discharged”.

The police chargesheet in the case stated that Hans had “provided ambiguous information in respect of his education qualification, tax liabilities, of his and his families”.

On allegations that he did not give information pertaining to his son’s income, the court said that “except the allegations, no material has been brought on behalf of the prosecution to prove that both sons of the accused are dependent on him”.

The prosecution had alleged that Hans occupied the post of Vice-Chairman in National Safai Karamchari Commission, which he did not disclose in his affidavit. The court held that Hans had resigned from the post before filing his nomination.