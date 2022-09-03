scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

BJP MP claims threatened at Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport, Delhi Police file Zero FIR

According to ADCP (New Delhi District) Dr Hemant Tiwari, " The complaint has been received, we are currently examining it."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. (File Photo)

Delhi Police have filed a Zero FIR after BJP MP and  Nishikant Dubey complained that he had been threatened by personnel of the Jharkhand police at the Deoghar airport, in an incident that allegedly occurred on the evening of August 31. He also alleged that this had happened on the directions of the Deoghar Deputy Commissioner. Dubey also stated that he is the Chairman of the Deoghar Airport Advisory Committee.

In a statement addressed to the Station House officer at New Delhi District’s North Avenue station, Dubey said he had gone to the Deoghar airport on the 31st to catch a plane to Delhi, along with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. He said that he had arrived for a security check at 4.24 p.m. He also noted that a case was pending in the Jharkhand High Court regarding a lack of night landing facilities, and had gone to the Airport Director’s office to discuss the matter. Dubey said that he was barefoot due to a lack of time.

He alleged that he was stopped and threats to his life were issued by personnel of the Jharkhand police, while his two sons carrying his footwear were abused. Dubey alleged that the obstruction had happened on the direction of Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri.

Dubey also alleged that Deoghar District Mahistrate Manjunath Bhajantri had trespassed in areas of the airport which were restricted DRDO zones and had ignored the objections of the airport director, and sought action on his allegations of trespass and threats against Bhajantri and the Jharkhand Police.

Meanwhile, a war of words ensued between Dubey and Bhajantri on social media, with each of them insisting on their version of events. Bhajantri also questioned Dubey’s actions, pointing out an alleged entry of Dubey and his children and supporters into the Air Traffic Control room of the airport, and also questioned Dubey’s take-off post-sunset in a chartered flight, in the absence of night facilities.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered in Jharkhand at the Kunda police station against Dubey, Tiwari, and others. “Nine persons, including both the MPs — Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari — and the airport director were booked under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 448 (punishment for house-trespass),” said Kunda police station in-charge Praveen Kumar.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 07:32:00 pm
