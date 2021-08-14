Muzaffarnagar: BJP MLA convoy attacked by farmers at Tikait village

The convoy of a BJP MLA was attacked Saturday, allegedly by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, at the village of its leader Rakesh Tikait in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.

According to the police, Budhana MLA Umesh Malik was in Sisauli village for an event. The legislator alleged that the stones were pelted at his vehicles and black ink was smeared on them.

“We received information that clashes had occurred between protestors and a legislator’s convoy in Sisauli. Heavy police force was deployed and the situation was brought under control. A complaint was received in Bhaura Kalan station that the BKU members threw ink and damaged vehicles in Umesh Malik’s convoy. We are investigating the incident,” said Budhana Circle Officer Vinay Kumar Gautam.

In a video that purports to show the incident, a white Scorpio covered with black ink can be seen moving away from a crowd.

Hundreds had gathered to protest against the BJP MLA, raising slogans of ‘murdabad’, said local residents.

BJP’s Umesh Malik went to Rakesh Tikait’s village in Muzaffarnagar and was gheraoed by farmers there. His car was attacked with cow dung/ black coloured paint or oil and he had to cancel his program. pic.twitter.com/MdAI8aGLi8 — Amaan (@amaanbali) August 14, 2021

Sisauli is the home of BKU’s Tikait, currently leading the protest against the three farm laws at the Ghazipur border.

Since the protests began at the Delhi borders, BJP leaders have faced regular protests at Sisauli and nearby villages.

Senior officials including the SSP and the District Magistrate arrived at Sisauli to monitor the situation.

In the evening, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan visited the police station as an FIR was being filed against the alleged BKU protesters.

Farmers have now gathered at Tikati’s residence and are planning to hold meetings at night.