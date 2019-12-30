BJP misleading people on illegal colonies: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia Manish Sisodia

The AAP sought to puncture the BJP’s “regularisation” of unauthorised colonies campaign Sunday by pointing out that even the DDA officially maintains the Bill passed by Parliament pertains to conferment of ownership rights to residents of such colonies, “not regularisation”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia released posters allegedly put up by BJP, which claim that 1,731 unauthorised colonies are now authorised. At a rally on December 22, PM Narendra Modi had said, “Apart from its connection with right to housing and land, the decision to regularise colonies will also boost business in Delhi.”

“Is this regularisation of unauthorised colonies? No. This is neither regularisation of unauthorised colonies nor the structures therein,” Sisodia said at a press conference, quoting from the FAQ section on unauthorised colonies on the DDA website. “BJP misled people… It must apologise for this huge betrayal,” he said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted: “DDA website says Centre’s scheme will neither regularise unauthorised colonies nor their houses. Really shocking. Can’t believe BJP spoke such a blatant lie to the people and has put up so many hoardings. Thanks @HardeepSPuri ji for telling truth to people through DDA website.”

When contacted, DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said the conferment of ownership rights was the first step towards regularisation. ENS

