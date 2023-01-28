scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Day 2 of BJP meet: Discussion on central government schemes, way forward on agenda today

The state executive meeting will be inaugurated by Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday.

Day two of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state executive meeting will see senior party leaders and MPs deliberate on a political resolution Saturday.

To be inaugurated by Union minister Anurag Thakur, the meeting would see a discussion on the resolution, which was expected to indict the Aam Aadmi Party government’s alleged failures in administration in Delhi, sources said.

The non-implementation of central government schemes in the city would also be discussed. Apart from the alleged blocking of initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Centre’s continuing disbursal of ration to the economically weak was also likely to find a mention.

Party sources said strengthening the party in areas where it did not perform well during last year’s Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls through a mass outreach campaign based on these schemes was also likely to be announced.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 09:41 IST
