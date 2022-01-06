BJP-led MCD did not spend funds given by Delhi government for dengue control: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the BJP lies about the Delhi municipal corporations not getting funds and records show that North MCD did not spend half the funds received from the Delhi government for dengue control.

Bhardwaj said the Kejriwal government paid Rs 221.56 crore to the MCD for dengue-malaria management in the last five years but it spent only Rs 141.45 crore.

“It is deliberately not taking action against dengue by lying about not having funds. It is astonishing to see BJP leaders make false claims about lack of funds even when they’re not spending the funds given to them,” he said.

The people of Delhi have now realised that the BJP is failing at running the corporation and they want to bring freedom to the MCD in the next elections, he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back and said that it was shocking to see Saurabh Bhardwaj indulging in dirty allegation politics over the spread of dengue in November.

The AAP leader has chosen to raise the dengue issue today to try to divert focus from the failure of the Delhi government in controlling the spread of Covid-19 variant Omicron in Delhi, he said.

He said that for the last several years the Delhi government has been cutting on health plan funds of municipal corporations, weakening their fight against mosquito bite diseases but spending lavishly on publicity.

“In 2019 and 2020, when dengue cases were negligible, AAP gave the credit of controlling it to the CM’s campaign but when in 2021 it saw a brief surge, the AAP is now shamelessly passing the blame on the MCDs,” he said.

More than 9,000 dengue cases have been reported and 23 people have died, which is the highest in the past four years. The cases, however, have come down in the past one month.