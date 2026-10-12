JNU sexual harassment complaint: BJP demands immediate action against Congress MP Akoijam

The protesters demanded that the accused MP be handed over to the police.

Written by: Jatin Anand
By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiOct 12, 2026 10:25 PM IST
Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, JNU professor Bimol Akoijam, Bimol Akoijam sexual harassment complaints, JNU professor dismissal, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam news, JNU Internal Committee, Jawaharlal Nehru University news, Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, Inner Manipur MP, JNU sexual harassment complaints, JNU Vice Chancellor, Santishree D PanditAkoijam, an MP from Inner Manipur, was a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. (File Photo)
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha on Monday protested outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi, demanding immediate action against Inner Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was sacked from JNU over allegations of sexual harassment at the varisty.

Mahila Morcha President Roopkumari Choudhary led its women MPs, MLAs, councillors and several members of the Andhra Education Society School as they took part in a ‘Nari Shakti Hunkar Andolan’ over what the party termed a “serious case of sexual misconduct” involving 11 female students of JNU.

The protesters demanded that the accused MP be handed over to the police.

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Choudhary said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress party leadership should be “ashamed” for allegedly shielding an MP involved in the “criminal act of ‘#SexforMarks’ by providing him with political protection”.

“The Congress party’s talk of women’s rights is merely a sham; in reality, their mindset is anti-women,” she alleged.

Choudhary also asked when the Congress would break its silence on the issues of women’s dignity and justice and called for an impartial investigation into the allegations, accountability and justice for the young students from the end of Rahul and the party leadership.

She added that if the students do not get justice, the BJP’s women members would again take to the streets.

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The party’s women’s wing also sought to underline that there was a stark contrast between the Congress’s “rhetoric on women’s rights” and Rahul Gandhi’s claims of smashing the patriarchy, and their actual conduct.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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