BJP leaders want leaders who disrupted Shaheen Bagh demolition drive arrested

The Bharatiya Janata Party has asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Commissioner to take action against political leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress who “disrupted” the demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh on Monday, and demanded that an FIR be lodged against them.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the SDMC Commissioner after the drive was halted due to protests by locals. “As per the pre-decided date, action was to be taken by the municipal corporation against the illegal encroachment of Bangladeshi Rohingyas at Shaheen Bagh today. However, some political parties and their leaders, some MLAs of the Delhi government, some councillors and some leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress tried to obstruct the operation by lying down in front of the bulldozer. They stopped police and SDMC officials and did not allow the action to take place,” he claimed in the letter.

“We therefore request you to take just and appropriate action against those who obstructed the drive, and file a case against them for obstructing government work,” said Gupta.

SDMC Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan also wrote to the Commissioner saying he had received a letter from Gupta informing that the demolition drive against “illegal encroachment” at Shaheen Bagh was disrupted by certain political leaders.

“It has also come to my knowledge that the MLA of the area, Amanatullah Khan, and councillor Abdul Wajid Khan also played a part in obstructing government work. Therefore, I request you to take note of the above mentioned issue and take just and appropriate action against those who are connected to the corporation and obstructed the drive by lodging an FIR against them. Please also intimate the mayor’s office as soon as possible about action taken in this regard,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor had appealed to the Delhi Police to keep AAP councillor Wajid Khan in their “protection”.

“After long standing demands, action was going to be taken today against the illegal encroachments in Okhla’s Shaheen Bagh. It used to be believed that no matter what the residents of the area do, there will be no government action against them. But today that day has come; we welcome it,” he said. “However, we are seeing on TV channels since morning how councillor Wajid Khan is trying to instigate people against the demolition drive. I appeal to the Delhi Police to keep him in police protection for as long as the drive is being undertaken.”

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that in places like Shaheen Bagh, the rule of law is not being enforced.

In a video message, he claimed, “The bulldozer went to Shaheen Bagh today and returned. People laid down in front of it, some climbed atop. There is no entry for police and the bulldozer at Shaheen Bagh. This very Delhi Police and municipal corporation carry out drives in Gandhi Nagar, Amar Colony, Vishwas Nagar etc. The law is followed despite opposition from people. But some areas like Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri and Seemapuri, where there is no entry for the Constitution police, law, municipal corporation etc., what should we say about these places where the Indian constitution is not applied, where the Indian police can’t enter? These places like Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri and Seemapuri have become the hub of illegal weapons, illegal businesses and illegal immigrants. What will these places be called since the Indian law is not being allowed to be enforced here? These are like mini Pakistans being created in Delhi and in many places across the country.”