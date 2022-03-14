BJP leaders come out in support of The Kashmir Files, demand tax exemption in Delhi

The BJP leadership in Delhi has come out in support of the newly released film, The Kashmir Files, demanding that it be exempted from tax in the national capital. Some leaders have also decided to hold screenings and distribute free tickets.

BJP Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted: “Please make The Kashmir Files film tax free in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia ji.”

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

He said this should be done “so that more people watch it and become aware of the contemporary history of the country as the issue of Kashmiri Pandits is neither talked about nor discussed in the mainstream as much as it should have been”.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s, has been declared tax free in some BJP-ruled states, including Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir were also seen promoting the movie on Twitter: “The way such propaganda against a film is being done by Kerala Congress shows how much some people are afraid of the truth. This film has done the job of exposing the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus and the heinous crimes committed against them,” said Gambhir.

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh, who contested the Delhi assembly polls from Rajinder Nagar in 2020, tweeted, “I am offering free tickets to college students from Rajinder Nagar Constituency for Kashmir Files. Let the new generation visit the history which scarred the soul of the nation.”

Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva and co-head of the media department Vikram Mittal will organise screenings at a cinema hall in Old Delhi.

Sachdeva said he is holding a screening for eminent people and opinion makers such as journalists, resident welfare association heads, professors and doctors this week. “It is important that there is a discussion on the issue of Kashmiri Pandits. They faced so much but a section of the intelligentsia and media have kept silent on the issue.”