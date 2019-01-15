BJP leaders book shows for The Accidental Prime Minister, Uri

Following the release of The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri: The Surgical Strike, several Delhi BJP leaders booked tickets for party workers and people in their constituency over the weekend.

Advertising

While BJP MP from East Delhi Maheish Girri booked a show at Delite Cinema on Asaf Ali Road, spokesperson and co-media head of Delhi BJP Praveen S Kapoor got tickets for party workers at the same movie hall on Sunday. Girri said, “I booked shows for Uri for party workers who had come to attend the BJP’s national convention at Ramlila Maidan. This is a movie on patriotism, so I wanted people to see this.”

BJP member (good governance department) Virendra Sachdeva, who executed the project, said: “There were over 900 people, comprising party workers and people from East Delhi. Modiji says we should talk about the valour of our armed forces. This was one way of paying them tribute.”

Kapoor said he wants people to know the “truth” behind the Gandhi family. “This is a movie based on the book written by a person who was chosen by the then Prime Minister… So, the truth must be seen by as many people as possible.”