BJP leader writes to Amit Shah on poor work by office bearers

A Delhi BJP leader has written to party president Amit Shah on the attitude of many leaders in the core group of the Delhi BJP and requested that correctional steps be taken in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Dharambir Singh, the in-charge of the Delhi BJP’s booth management department, wrote that they are mostly engaged in trying to arrange tickets for their favourites or sitting on the dais at programmes.

Advertising

“A majority of office bearers are least interested in organisational work and remain busy in visiting senior central leaders, taking credit for big events of the state unit and misleading important leaders…,” he said, adding, “Contrary to BJP’s motto — nation first, party second, self last — it is self first and party last for most of Delhi unit office bearers.”

Singh was instrumental in assembling cadres for a Delhi BJP booth-level meeting in December, attended by 12,000 workers at IGI stadium. The letter was written by Singh on December 27, three days after the meeting.

“I thought that as head of booth-level workers, it is my duty to communicate with the BJP president if I find anything wrong in the functioning of the party,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Advertising

He requested the BJP president to take steps so that these weaknesses do not hinder the party’s prospects in the general elections as well as next year’s Delhi Assembly elections. He also requested Shah to direct Delhi MPs, MLAs and municipal councillors to give importance to booth presidents for local work.

Sources in the Delhi BJP claimed that Singh’s letter was a reaction to him being denied due credit for holding the booth-level workers meet, which was attended by Shah.

Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said, “Singh is a senior worker of the party. We are a democratic party, so people have the right to voice their opinions. We will definitely listen to him and address his concerns during internal meetings.”