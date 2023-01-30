BJP leader Shyam Jaju sends legal notice to AAP MLAs

Jaju and his son Sandesh sent a ‘cease and desist’ notice to AAP MLAs

Following allegations of corruption levelled against him by AAP MLAs, BJP leader Shyam Jaju Sunday issued a legal notice to them.

Jaju and his son Sandesh sent a ‘cease and desist’ notice to AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Dilip Pandey and party MP Sanjay Singh for accusing them of indulging in corruption in a press conference held on January 22. Further, Jaju asked the AAP leaders to remove/take down the “offending” defamatory statement and press conferences from social media within five days.