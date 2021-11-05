BJP leader Kapil Mishra attends Govardhan Puja at Gurgaon Namaz site

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday attended a Govardhan Puja, organised by members of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, at the Sector 12A site in Gurgaon where namaz had been taking place every Friday. The Sector 12A site, where namaz was being offered under police protection, has witnessed disruptions from right-wing outfits and local residents for two weeks.

Late last month, a group of 26 protestors — several of whom were right-wing groups — were arrested for attempting to disrupt the namaz before being released on bail the same day.

On Sunday, the Samiti announced that they would conduct the Govardhan puja to oppose namaz at all public places. Some representatives of the Muslim community had said that they were willing to relocate from the site, provided they were provided an alternative space or Waqf board properties were cleared of encroachments.

Gurgaon administration on Thursday withdrew permission for namaz at eight sites in the city. In a statement by the Gurgaon police, the authorities stated that the decision was taken after “objection from local residents and resident welfare associations”. A committee, comprising members of Hindu and Muslim communities, and social organisations was constituted for identifying a list of spots where Friday namaz can be offered “in the future”.