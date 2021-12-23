BJP launches signature campaign against Delhi’s new liquor policy

The Delhi BJP unit has launched a signature campaign against the new excise policy of the AAP-led government across the city.

The campaign started from Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place Wednesday Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta will continue till December 31. The party aims to obtain signatures of 15 lakh people, which would be later sent to President Ram Nath Kovind so that the policy can be withdrawn, said Gupta.

Lekhi said opening the liquor shops in residential areas is not at all justified. She said while making liquor available in Delhi easily, Kejriwal is advocating prohibition in poll-bound Punjab. Gupta, meanwhile, said the aim of BJP’s campaign is to create awareness among Delhiites about the policy.

As per the new policy, only private liquor shops now run in the city and each municipal ward has 2-3 liquor vends. The government hopes this will stop illicit practices. Another big change was that a majority of the excise fee has been subsumed in the licence fee now.

The policy is aimed at increasing government revenue, improving the consumer experience at liquor shops, and reducing corruption. Another aim is to redistribute liquor shops in an equitable way and the liquor business in Delhi is now handled entirely by private players.