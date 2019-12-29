Delhi: BJP launches chargesheet attack, AAP says will follow good advice

BJP leaders at Saturday’s event. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) BJP leaders at Saturday’s event. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Launching an attack on the AAP, the BJP Saturday released a “chargesheet”, alleging that the party “misguided and befooled” people and “failed to fulfill the promises that it made before the 2015 assembly elections”.

At the event called Aarop Patra: Jhooth aur Vishwashaghat ki AAP Sarkar, organised at Connaught Place’s Central Park, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said CM Arvind Kejriwal failed to form a Lokpal. He said that following AAP’s defeat in Lok Sabha elections, the CM has been making only announcements, adding that people of Delhi will now decide whether they want a chief minister of five months or five years. In the aarop patra, the BJP also accused the AAP of fanning violence during protests against the new citizenship law in Jamia Nagar and Seelampur.

Releasing three purported videos of the violence blaming the AAP for “fanning fire”, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “The chargesheet will be circulated in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies and 70 Assembly segments.”

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel took aim at the AAP government saying it failed to control air pollution in Delhi.

Kejriwal tweeted, “We will go through their ‘chargesheet’ and implement any good suggestions in the next five years. We would like everyone to examine our work, find out shortcomings and give suggestions so that we can improve things”.

