Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

BJP launches banner campaign to expose AAP’s ‘hooliganism’ in MCD House

The BJP will display banners on flyovers as well as traffic junctions at 16 locations across Delhi, including ITO, Azadpur, Peeragarhi, Akshardham, Chirag Dilli, Mangolpuri etc.

The show of organisational strength will also coincide with ongoing deliberations regarding a reorganisation of the party’s Delhi unit. (Representational image)
BJP launches banner campaign to expose AAP’s ‘hooliganism’ in MCD House
The BJP will suspend banners down flyovers at over a dozen locations in Delhi on Wednesday to expose the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) “hooliganism in the MCD House” and its disrespect of the Constitution during last week’s mayoral polls, the party said.

Starting at 9 am Wednesday, coinciding with rush hour traffic, BJP leaders will take to the streets with banners bearing visuals from Friday’s Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings. The show of organisational strength will also coincide with ongoing deliberations regarding a reorganisation of the party’s Delhi unit.

These banners will be displayed on flyovers as well as traffic junctions at 16 locations across Delhi, BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said, including ITO, Azadpur, Peeragarhi, Akshardham, Chirag Dilli, Mangolpuri and the Janakpuri District Centre among others.

The first sitting of the reunified MCD last Friday had witnessed unprecedented police deployment and deferment of its internal polls following violence over who would be sworn in first.

AAP and BJP councillors had come to blows and each party had accused the other of murdering democracy as soon as proceedings related to the scheduled mayoral polls commenced.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 09:52 IST
