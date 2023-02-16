BJP’s Kausar Jahan is new Delhi Haj Committee chief; AAP calls it result of ‘unholy alliance’ between Cong and BJP

BJP leader Kausar Jahan was Thursday elected as the new chairperson of Delhi Haj Committee. Jahan is a member of BJP’s Minority Morcha in Delhi and is only the second woman to be elected the head of the minority body in the state.

The BJP has called her election a “big step forward towards encouraging women empowerment amongst the Muslim community”.

“We believe she will bring greater transparency in the working of the minority body and will help increase the number of women among Haj pilgrims every year,” said Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी अल्प संख्यक मोर्चा दिल्ली प्रदेश सदस्य बहन कौसर जहां को दिल्ली राज्य हज समिति अध्यक्ष चुने जाने पर दिली मुबारकबाद ।🤲 pic.twitter.com/wjQGkerc9d — Jamal Siddiqui (@JamalSiddiqui_) February 16, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, claimed that a BJP leader had been elected because of Delhi L-G V K Saxena’s “dishonesty”.

“Many people are saying that the AAP has suffered a setback in the Haj Committee elections because, for the first time, a BJP worker has been chosen as the chairperson. This is being portrayed as a big win for the BJP. Before this, most did not even know that the chairperson of the committee was an elected person. The chairperson is elected from among six members of the committee, who are traditionally nominated by the elected government. When the government selects the electors, obviously, one person is elevated from among them, usually by consensus. But this time, the L-G played a dishonest trick in the committee formation. The names, which were sent by the elected government, were changed by him. When you pick the committee, it is obvious that the chairperson will also be your person. What is the big deal in this?” said AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Also Read | Haj committee latest flashpoint between Delhi govt and L-G Saxena

AAP Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan was previously the chairperson of the committee.

The Haj Committee has six members — two MLAs, one MP, one councillor and two outside nominees.

In the present committee, the members include AAP MLAs Abdul Rahman and Haji Yunus, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Congress Councillor Naziya Danish, and Kausar Jahan and Mohammad Saad, a Islamic scholar.

Danish skipped Thursday’s meeting and did not vote.

Advertisement

“The attitude of the Congress councillor is worth noting. She skipped the elections. Had she come, it would have been clear who she voted for — AAP or BJP. Had she voted for the BJP, her constituents would have questioned her, and so she couldn’t have voted for the BJP. Had she voted for the AAP, there would have been a tie for the post of chairperson. Kausar Jahan’s election has been achieved by an unholy alliance between the Congress and the BJP,” Bharadwaj said.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the AAP have sparred over the composition of the committee in the past, with Delhi government officials accusing the L-G of deliberately bypassing Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot with regard to the nomination of the six members, in violation of the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993 (TBR).

L-G House officials, meanwhile, defended its decision and said the nominations fell under the purview of the Union List and not the Concurrent List, thereby falling under the ambit of the L-G in his capacity as the Administrator.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the L-G arguing that the elected government would “become irrelevant” because, practically in every law and every provision, the word Administrator was used.

Kailash Gahlot had also written to Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar over the issue, stating that the file regarding the reconstitution of the committee was sent to the L-G through the Chief Minister for approval. “It is understood that after the approval of Hon’ble L-G, the file has been directly marked to the chief secretary and the divisional commissioner instead of routing through Hon’ble Chief Minister and Revenue minister,” Gahlot had stated.

On Thursday, explaining the constitution of the committee, Bharadwaj said, “BJP doesn’t have a Muslim MLA and because we had Muslim MLAs, they were nominated. Maybe next time, they will have a few MLAs converted (to Islam) so that they can fully control the committee. They nominated one of their MPs — Gautam Gambhir — and a Congress councillor instead of an AAP councillor. Then they had two people with links to the BJP — Kausar Jahan and Mohammad Saad, who is said to be a Muslim scholar.”