BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Tajinder Bagga detained at Rajghat

They were calling for the release of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Police detained BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga for staging a protest seeking the release of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, at Rajghat on Sunday morning. Earlier this week, Goswami was arrested in an abetment to suicide case registered against him in May 2018.

Police said Mishra and Bagga held a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi memorial along with a few party members around 9 am. Besides the duo, three-four other protesters were also detained and taken to Rajinder Nagar police station, a senior police officer said.

They were released in the evening. No FIR has been registered in the matter.

Bagga and Mishra took to Twitter to say that they were “arrested” for protesting at Rajghat.

“We told them to conduct a protest at a designated spot and tried to remove them, but they didn’t listen. They violated the government’s orders under CrPC Section 144, so we detained them in the morning. Later, they were released along with the other protesters,” the officer said.

