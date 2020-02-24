Violence not the solution, should stop: BJP’s Kapil Mishra on northeast Delhi clashes

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra at a pro-CAA rally in Maujpur on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/Kapil Mishra) Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra at a pro-CAA rally in Maujpur on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/Kapil Mishra)

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra Monday appealed to pro and anti-CAA groups clashing in northeast Delhi to exercise restraint, and added that violence is not the solution to anything. Mishra’s reply comes a day after he led a pro-CAA protest in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi, shortly after which violence broke out in the area.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra said, “I appeal to everyone that violence is not the solution to anything. It is for everyone’s good that brotherhood is maintained in Delhi. Be it CAA supporters or those against it, violence should stop.”

मेरी सभी से अपील हैं कि हिंसा से कोई समाधान नहीं निकलता हिंसा किसी विवाद का हल नहीं दिल्ली का भाईचारा बना रहे इसी में सबकी भलाई हैं CAA समर्थक हो या CAA विरोधी या कोई भी, हिंसा तुरंत बंद होनी चाहिए मेरी पुनः अपील, हिंसा बंद कीजिए 🙏 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 24, 2020

However, Mishra reiterated his demand asking the police to remove anti-CAA protesters blocking the road in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. “Anti-CAA protesters are rioting in Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Karawal Nagar, Maujpur, Babarpur, and Jaffrabad. Petrol pumps, houses, temples, and vehicles have been pelted with stones and set ablaze. This is a dangerous situation. Police should forcefully remove them from the roads of Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad. I appeal to the people to maintain calm,” he said. Follow Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence Live Updates

Stone pelting at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Stone pelting at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

On Sunday, clashes took place in northeast Delhi soon after Mishra ended his pro-CAA rally next to the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station, 2 km from the Jaffrabad anti-CAA protest site. At least 500 people have been staging a sit-in from Saturday night on the road outside Jaffrabad Metro Station in northeast Delhi.

Giving a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh roads cleared of anti-CAA protesters, Mishra said if the roads are not cleared by the given time, they (pro CAA supporters) will take to the streets.

Pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed again at Maujpur on Monday. (Express phjoto by Amit Mehra) Pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed again at Maujpur on Monday. (Express phjoto by Amit Mehra)

In a video tweeted by him, where he can be seen addressing a pro-CAA gathering near the Maujpur traffic signal and standing next to DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya, Mishra said, “They (protesters) want to create trouble in Delhi. That’s why they have closed the roads. That’s why they have created a riot-like situation here. We have not pelted stones. The DCP is standing in front of us and on your behalf, I want to tell him that till the US President (Donald Trump) is in India, we are leaving the area peacefully. After that, we won’t listen to you (police) if the roads are not vacated by then… we will have to take to the streets.”

Clashes and stone-pelting erupted in the area between pro- and anti-CAA protesters after Mishra and his supporters left.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP allegedly accused Mishra of inciting violence and called for his immediate arrest. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “These riots were a result of incitement by an ex-MLA and BJP leader. Now there is clear evidence of police involvement. The ex-MLA should be arrested immediately, urgent steps should be taken to control the violence. Otherwise, it’ll spread.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd