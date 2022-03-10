BJP is not afraid of any elections, says Meenakshi Lekhi after AAP’s barb at PM Modi

Union Minister and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said Thursday the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not afraid of any elections after the State Election Commission deferred the announcement of dates for the municipal polls in Delhi, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to question the move.

“Our’s is the party which removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and definitely not the type to get scared. Scared are the ones who have indulged in unethical activities,” Lekhi said.

Lekhi said Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister for the last seven years and the polls in any state of the country have never been postponed irrespective of defeat or victory of the BJP.

“Those who have been irresponsible for mismanagement in Delhi do not want that civic bodies to function properly. The municipal corporations require reforms. I want to ask Kejriwal if he is against the reforms required in the corporations,” she said.

The Centre has written a letter to the State Election Commission for these reforms in municipal corporations, she said, adding, “The elections have not been postponed.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, Chief Minister Kejriwal targeted Prime Minister Modi, asking him whether he would not conduct elections in the country now. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said the municipal polls in Delhi have been deferred as the BJP has “accepted defeat” and is “running away”.

“Can central govt ‘direct’ any EC to delay/cancel any elections? Under which provision? Are these ‘directions’ binding on EC? Why is EC buckling under pressure? Modiji Ab Is Desh Mein Chunav Bhi Nahi Karayenge?” he said.