BJP is hatching a conspiracy to kill CM Kejriwal: Sisodia

Responding to a statement by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday alleged that the BJP was hatching a conspiracy to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, Tiwari, the MP of North East Delhi, had tweeted, “I am concerned about the security of Arvind Kejriwal because people and AAP volunteers are angry over sustained corruption, selling of tickets (for the MCD polls), friendship with rapist and massage (by them) in jail. Their MLAs, too, have been thrashed. It should not happen with the Chief Minister of Delhi…”

AAP in a statement said that if anything happens to Kejriwal or any other party leader, BJP should be held responsible.

“Threatening to kill Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister elected with a huge mandate, the man who is the national convenor of the party running governments in two states, is an insult to the people of Delhi and the country. It is clear from the BJP’s threat to CM Arvind Kejriwal that it has no faith in democracy, and that BJP can go to any extent for power,” the party’s statement said.

In a tweet, Sisodia alleged that the conspiracy to kill Kejriwal was being hatched owing to the fear of defeat in Gujarat and MCD polls.

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, meanwhile, is learnt to have reached out to the Commissioner of Delhi Police asking him to make sure no untoward incident takes place.

“The L-G has taken note of tweets and statements by AAP leaders, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and asked the Police Commissioner to ensure that such eventuality, orchestrated, or otherwise, does not happen, to the farthest possible extent,” officials in Raj Niwas said.

Advertisement

AAP also raised the attack on the CM’s residence in March during a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha protest, when a group of people had rushed towards the gate of the CM residence and vandalised the area. The BJP has given a ticket to one of the accused in the case.

Recently, the Matiala MLA was punched and slapped, allegedly by party workers who were miffed at the MCD ticket distribution. BJP had alleged that the workers were angry over MCD tickets being “sold” to the highest bidder.