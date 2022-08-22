scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

BJP hits out at Kejriwal, calls him ‘kingpin of liquor policy scam’

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, meanwhile, demanded that the Delhi Health Minister, who is in jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case, and Deputy Chief Minister Manih Sisodia should be removed from the cabinet of ministers.

Delhi BJP, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Adesh Gupta, delhi liquor policy scam, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

BJP leaders Sunday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged excise policy scam and said he was the “kingpin”.

“Roots of the excise policy ‘scam’ lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal. No one is above the law and no corrupt person will be spared,” said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, meanwhile, demanded that the Delhi Health Minister, who is in jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case, and Deputy Chief Minister Manih Sisodia should be removed from the cabinet of ministers.

Bhatia also said the AAP’s corruption is a bigger guarantee than the guarantee of ISI mark.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“The health ministers of the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are in jail on charges of corruption… When the second wave of the Covid pandemic arrived, the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured supply of medicines and improved healthcare infrastructure. Kejriwal should have paid attention to the need for medicines, beds and oxygen at that time, but his corrupt pen was busy signing the excise policy,” Bhatia said.

AAP national spokesperson, Saurabh Bharadwaj, meanwhile, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

“The Prime Minister’s Office has become a laughing stock for the entire world. Poor people are extremely distressed. The Centre should work along with the state governments to bring the economy of the country back on track and think about how to provide jobs to the

More from Delhi

unemployed and how to control inflation. Instead, the Prime Minister is picking fights with every state government,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:59:53 am
Next Story

8-year-old raped, murdered, body thrown in Yamuna; butcher held

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

5

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement