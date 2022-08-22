BJP hits out at Kejriwal, calls him ‘kingpin of liquor policy scam’

BJP leaders Sunday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged excise policy scam and said he was the “kingpin”.

“Roots of the excise policy ‘scam’ lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal. No one is above the law and no corrupt person will be spared,” said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, meanwhile, demanded that the Delhi Health Minister, who is in jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case, and Deputy Chief Minister Manih Sisodia should be removed from the cabinet of ministers.

Bhatia also said the AAP’s corruption is a bigger guarantee than the guarantee of ISI mark.

“The health ministers of the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are in jail on charges of corruption… When the second wave of the Covid pandemic arrived, the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured supply of medicines and improved healthcare infrastructure. Kejriwal should have paid attention to the need for medicines, beds and oxygen at that time, but his corrupt pen was busy signing the excise policy,” Bhatia said.

AAP national spokesperson, Saurabh Bharadwaj, meanwhile, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

“The Prime Minister’s Office has become a laughing stock for the entire world. Poor people are extremely distressed. The Centre should work along with the state governments to bring the economy of the country back on track and think about how to provide jobs to the

unemployed and how to control inflation. Instead, the Prime Minister is picking fights with every state government,” he said.