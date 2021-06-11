BJP has become Bharatiya Jhagda Party: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying it had become the “Bharatiya Jhagda (fighting) Party” for its constant “abuses” aimed at state governments and chief ministers including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a press conference, Sisodia referred to statements made by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad without naming him. “A very senior minister of the Central government held a press conference right now. I saw it too. He abused Arvind Kejriwal on ration, vaccines and many other things. These days, central government ministers have only one job – to abuse Kejriwal. They don’t talk of nation-building or any other important issue,” he said.

“People of this country had elected the Bharatiya Janata Party. But today it has been proved that their name is Bharatiya Jhagda Party. They only do jhagda with state governments and poke their nose in their work… I want to tell them to be Bharatiya Janata Party and not turn into Bharatiya Jhagada Party… Nation-building will happen when the Centre works with the state governments, not by fighting them,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia’s remarks followed Prasad’s comments calling the Delhi government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme a “jumla”. “You couldn’t provide doorstep delivery of oxygen, medicines, and now you want to give ration… Delhi government is under control of the ration mafia, as are their decisions. I’m saying this with full responsibility,” he said.

Following his jibe, Kejriwal tweeted saying, “Today people want to see such leadership at the center which, instead of abusing and fighting the state governments all day, takes everyone along. The country will progress when 130 crore people, all the state governments, and the Center work together as Team India. Abusing so much is not good.”

Sisodia further said the Centre was attacking not just Kejriwal but other state governments too. “From morning to night, they keep abusing state governments. Sometimes it is Bengal, sometimes Jharkhand, or Maharashtra. Do they have no other work left? Union ministers and BJP leaders are all doing the same,” said Sisodia.

“They attack state governments for oxygen supply. Who messed that up? It was the Central government. You should have fixed it earlier. It happened when the Supreme Court reprimanded them. Now you’re abusing the state government. Around 1.5 crore students across the country kept asking for Board exams to be canceled, but when it reached SC, they cancelled. All state governments kept asking for vaccines but they didn’t listen to them, just kept abusing them. Again when the SC reprimanded them, they said they will provide vaccines,” he said.

Sisodia said whether it was the issue of oxygen, ration, board exams, or vaccines, it all showed the “failure of the Central government”.

“Kejriwal only said that if in the 21st century pizza, fridge, clothes and food can be delivered at home, then why can’t ration be delivered to the doorstep of the poor… What is wrong with that? Why are you intervening in this? What is your problem with it?” he said.